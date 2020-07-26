Mr. Howard Majors Jr. was born to Mr. Howard Bailey and Mrs. Mattie B. Majors-Ervin on Aug. 30, 1959.
He gave his life to Christ at an early age and united with Majors Chapel Church in Golinda, Texas, under the leadership of Rev. Johnson.
Howard graduate from Robinson High School and then joined the Air Force, earning his profession in the culinary arts. He was a member of American Legion Post 11 of Fairbanks, Alaska, for 15 years and was commander from 2010-2011. Howard was united in Holy Matrimony to Mrs. Valarie Allen Newsome-Majors on Feb. 9, 2001.
Howard was known for being a skillful athlete, awesome cook and profound fisherman. He was a loving father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by both parents, three sisters, and four brothers.
Howard leaves his cherished memory to is loving wife, three daughters, three sons, one son-in-law, six sisters, four brothers, and their families, 15 grandkids, two great-grandkids, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life will be held at Post 11 on Aug. 15 at 3 p.m.
Family would like to thank all of his Alaska friends and family for their love and support.
Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.