In memory of a dear friend, Ida Korf, who passed away suddenly in June 2020. She was always feisty, happy and funny. She was born Sept. 13, 1936, and that number 13 was her lucky number in life and bingo. In fact, we all caught the bug and tried to get a card with 13 for our weekly bingo games in McDonald's. She loved skunks and collected anything skunk when she could find them.

She had different circles of friends she played bingo with and sadly one group never met the other. She always mourned her late husband, Mel, and talked about her huge family in Montana. There was no service and her ashes were brought back to Montana to be interred with her parents.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store