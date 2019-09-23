|
Inez Erma Marie Santiago, 43, passed away suddenly Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Anchorage, surrounded by her loved ones.
Inez was born Nov. 11, 1975, in Fairbanks to Cecelia Santiago and Raul Santiago. Inez raised her three children, who were her heart and joy, in Fairbanks until the family moved to Anchorage in 2002. Inez took pride in her all her children, attending all their football games, and cheerleading and sporting events. Inez enjoyed taking walks outdoors, arts, crafts and doing beadwork. She loved spending time with all her relatives and friends in Fairbanks, Utqiagvik (formerly Barrow), Galena, Huslia, New York and Chicago.
She is preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Larsen Charles; grandmother, Erma Linda Charles; grandpa, Freddie Nollner; brother-in-law, Shawn Brower. She is survived by her mother, Cecelia Santiago (Jerome); father, Raul Santiago (Francis); sisters, Bonnie Fike (Gerlad), and Florence Brower; brother, Freddie "Sonny" Mixon; spouse, Donald "Ducky" Luellen; children, Dovante, Trey and Vanessa Luellen; and numerous relatives in Fairbanks, Anchorage. Galena, Utqiagvik, Huslia, New York and extended family in Chicago. Services will be held at 4 p.m. at Praise Temple Way Church, 822 E. Loop Road, in Anchorage, with a potluck to follow at the church. Please bring a covered dish to share.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 23, 2019