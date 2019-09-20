|
Isaac Fields Jr. went peacefully to the Lord on Sept. 10, 2019.
Isaac Fields was born to Mary Jemima and Isaac Fields Sr. on Feb. 17, 1939.
Isaac is preceded in death by his father, Isaac Fields Sr.; mother, Mary Jemima (Bruce) Fields; and sisters, Shirley Joseph, Alice Dimmick, Vera James and Clara Joseph; brothers, Michael Fields, Terry Fields and Chester Fields;w nephews, Roland James Jr., Bruce James, Brewster Fields Jr. and Wilfred Alexander; niece, Patricia Alexander; brothers-in-law Roland James Sr., Howard Joseph and Adlai Alexander; and sons-in-law, Norman Carroll and Terrance Carroll.
Isaac is survived by his wife, Loree Fields; daughters, Michelle Brockway, Clara Fields, Tonya Carroll, Sonya Fields and Shirley Fields; sisters, Bertha and Mel Underwood, Linda Fields and Alfred Peter; brothers, James and Mary Fields, Brewster and Delma Fields, and Willie and Audrey Fields; and 16 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Isaac was a great hunter, trapper and fisherman. He was born in Bear Mountain on the Black River. His father wrapped him in a caribou hide when he was born. He was raised in Fort Yukon and went to high school in Sitka, at Mount Edgecumbe Boarding School. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Army as a paratrooper, for which he received numerous medals of honor for his service to this country and our great nation.
After his military service, he met the love of his life, Loree. They were married Nov. 5, 1966. He taught his five daughters in the traditional ways of our people: how to fish, trap, skin and tan hides. He gave them his cultural values and beliefs; and faith in our creator. He was well-respected by our many elders and community, to whom he gave the best parts of his many moose hunts.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Fort Yukon, and were followed by a potlach at Fort Yukon Tribal Hall.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all those who have made contributions and helped us during this difficult time. Mahsii Choo.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 20, 2019