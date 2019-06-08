Resources More Obituaries for Ivan Charles Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ivan Charles

1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Ivan Charles, 80, passed away with his loving wife by his side on June 5, 2019, at his home in Dot Lake. He was born May 9, 1939, in the village of Old Tanacross to Peter and Doris Charles.

Upon graduating from Sheldon Jackson High School in Sitka, Ivan was drafted in the U.S. Army and served in Alaska and Germany until 1964.

A highlight in Ivan's life was when he met a young Canadian girl named Cynthia in Beaver Creek in 1970. They married in 1972 and built their own log home in 1973 in Dot Lake where they raised their family.

Ivan's career began at the early age of 12 when he hitchhiked to 40 Mile Roadhouse looking for work and he was hired as a gas pump attendant. Ivan worked for 46-plus years all over Alaska as a heavy equipment operator for Operating Engineers Local 302 up to retirement for the Tlingit and Haida Housing Authority and was also a commercial fisherman.

Ivan loved fishing and hunting, especially moose hunting with his son and daughter, and spending time in the cabin at Gramma Doris' fish camp, which he built with his nephew, Chuck Miller. His last moose hunt was this past fall, successfully harvesting a bull moose. Ivan was very proud of his children, Deanna and Peter, and his grandchildren were his pride and joy. He loved it when they all gathered in his home. Ivan was a great storyteller and shared many memories with family and friends.

Ivan is survived by his wife, Cindy Charles; daughter, Deanna (Eric) Fitzgerald, and their children, Chii and Mason; son, Peter (Elsie) and their children, Talan and Zooey; sister, Clara Goodman; special niece, Doris Miller and her family; special nephew, Louis Ballesteroz and his family; Bob Gray, his best friend since high school; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by siblings, Walter, Teddy, Carl, Stella, Dorothy, Banford (Ben), Hazel and adopted brothers Lanford and Peter Turner.

The family would like to thank all who took the time to visit and lifted Ivan's spirits. He always had a smile and a story for everyone, no matter how he felt. His family will live out their lives with the substantial legacy that he left with them. Ivan was genuinely loved; he will be missed and always remembered. A celebration of Ivan's life will be held at a later date.