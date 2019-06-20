Jack D. Osborn Sr., 89, passed away June 1, 2019, in North Pole. Born in Jefferson, Missouri, to Albert Buren Osborn and Mabel Harper, Jack moved to Fairbanks in 1959. Jack worked in many different fields over the years. He retired from Usibelli Coal Mine in 1985 as a welder and mechanic. He had a great love of music and played bass in many local bands. He was inducted into the Western Swing Hall of Fame in 1996. Always one to stay busy, he loved hunting and fishing, built many airboats over the years and took up traveling after retirement. Jack married Blanche Marie Richards in 1960. They raised six children. He married his second wife, Della Settles, in 1989. Jack and Della loved to travel and play golf.

Jack was preceded in death by his wives, Blanche Osborn and Della Osborn; Sons, Donald Osborn and Robert Osborn. He is survived by his brother, Billy; sisters, May and Fay; children, Jack Osborn Jr., James Osborn, Tammy Osborn and Sherri Tate. Jack has many grand children and great-grandchildren he was able to meet and enjoy before his passing. A grave side service will be held at Northern Lights Cemetery at 11 a.m. June 24. Services will be officiated by Pastor Derek Dickinson. The family would like to thank all who visited in his final months. He always loved to see his friends and family. Thank you to all the staff at Eagles Wings Assisted Living. Published in Daily News-Miner on June 20, 2019