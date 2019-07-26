|
April 22, 1940 – July 19, 2019
Jack Merlin Chrestensen, 79, passed away July 19, 2019, in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He was a fun-loving and quick-witted man who loved to make people smile. Jack was a gifted carpenter and loved his job, building bridges, schools and warehouses.
The oldest of four children, Jack was born April 22, 1940, in Ione, Washington, to Merlin and Edna Chrestensen. He graduated from Carson City High School in Carson City, Nevada, in 1959 and served in the Navy until 1964. He was an electrician aboard the USS Sterlet (SS 302) and later the USS Carter Hall (LSD3).
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his sister, Jan Rae; his (favorite) cousin, Shirley Blake, her two boys and their families; plus five nieces and nephews; 11 great-nieces and nephews; and one great-great-niece. Although Jack never had any children, he helped raise two stepdaughters from a previous marriage, Shadrea and Shaneh, as if they were his own.
In 1971, Jack overcame addiction through Alcoholics Anonymous and turned his life over to God and his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. For the past 47 years, he has shared his experience, strength and hope with many others struggling with alcoholism.
Five years ago, Jack was diagnosed with emphysema, due to exposure to asbestos while serving in the Navy, which ultimately ended his life. Stalwart to the last, Jack was very proud to have served his country.
A funeral with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. July 30, 2019, at Hilltop Community Church, 3180 McCulloch Blvd. N, in Lake Havasu City.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Lake Havasu Mortuary. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Chrestensen family at mohavememorial.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on July 26, 2019