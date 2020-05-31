Jack Norman Hendrickson Jr., age 71, of Central, Alaska, passed away on May 21, 2020, with his wife, Becky, and his daughter, JoHannah, by his side. After a massive stroke in August 2013, Jack was diagnosed with cancer in December of 2019. He spent the last 6 months of his life in Fairbanks, Alaska, being cared for by the awesome staff at Caring Bridges Nursing Home and Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Hospice Services.

Jack was born on Jan. 10, 1949, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, to Jack Norman Hendrickson Sr. and Doris Evelyn Hendrickson. Jack met Becky in 1969, and they were married on May 6, 1971. Jack's dream was to move to Alaska to hunt and fish. He and Becky left West Virginia and arrived in Fairbanks, Alaska, in June 1973. He immediately went to work for NC Machinery and put his knowledge of heavy equipment parts to work. He briefly worked at Pump Station 8 during the early pipeline years, but always longed to be out in Alaska away from the city. In the summer of 1977, Jack went to work for a gold miner in Faith Creek in the White Mountains. He and Becky moved into Faith Creek in 1979, built a log cabin and lived there until they moved to Central in 1993. They had seven children and raised them while living in Faith Creek. Jack was a proud Alaskan Gold Miner, but there was so much more to the man. He spent his summers mining and taught his children everything he knew about life. He loved to hunt and fish and spent many days in his boat on Birch Creek and the Yukon River with his family and friends. He was an avid snowmachiner and trapper in the winter. He was a Yukon Quest trailbreaker for many years and had many adventures with his trail breaking friends. He and the kids were always planning a new adventure for the next year whether it was a summer trip or a winter one and welcomed any and all friends who wanted to tag along.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Sr. and Doris (Sis) Hendrickson; his sons, Josiah Newton Hendrickson (2008) and Jedediah Noel Hendrickson (2011); and long time friend, Jim Wilde.

Jack is survived by his wife, Becky of 49 years; his children, Angela and Tony Hendrickson, both of Ohio, Jack N. Hendrickson III (Cyndie, deceased), of Fairbanks, Joshua N. Hendrickson (Amber), of Fairbanks, Jacob N. Hendrickson (Candi), of Central, John N. Hendrickson, of Central, and JoHannah N. Hendrickson Messina (Nick), of Fairbanks; his grandchildren, Robert, Delaney, Jaime, Jade, Skylar, Braydon, Nicholas, Jace and Joey; great-grandson, Kameron; his sister, Pamela Throop (Bob Parr), his brother, Stanley Sr. (Peggy); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jack was a friend to many and a man who experienced and loved every aspect of Alaska possible. There wasn't anything he wouldn't do to help anyone. He experienced life on his own terms and will be forever missed by his family and friends. Due to the virus and restrictions at this time, a celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date this summer or early fall in Central, Alaska.

