Jack William Utton, 79, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at his home in Globe, Arizona. Born in Barton, Vermont, on July 27, 1940, Jack was preceded in death by his parents Robert C. Utton and Esther (Ives) Utton.
An accomplished and avid outdoorsman, hunter and adventurer, much of Jack's life was inspired by, and spent in, nature among Alaska's mountains and open frontiers and the Southwest's Native American culture and ruins. Ultimately, he would come to call both places home. First, Alaska, where he built a cabin by hand in a remote wooded area accessible only by seaplane, where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, hiking, dog sledding and mountain biking before retiring to Globe to continue similar pursuits.
Jack graduated from Orleans High School in 1958 before earning his Bachelor of Science in forestry from the University of Maine in 1962. After graduation, he spent several months traveling with friends across the U.S. and to Alaska, supporting his adventure with odd jobs along the way. From 1963 to 1967, Jack served in the United States Navy in San Diego as a pharmacy technician. Following his discharge, he worked as a forester in Wisconsin before returning to Alaska where he continued his forestry career as Director of Natural Resources for Tanana Chiefs Conference in Fairbanks.
A skilled woodworker and entrepreneur, Jack founded Fairbanks-based Superior Hardwoods in 1981, a lumber business still in operation today, specializing in exotic hardwoods and high-end millwork. He retired in 1994, dividing his time between Arizona and Alaska before making Globe his permanent home in 2013.
Always independent and determined to live his best life, Jack remained active into his mid-70s when, in 2016, his grit and determination were tested - and, ultimately, prevailed - when he was airlifted to a trauma center following a serious mountain biking accident in rural Arizona. After spending several months in recovery and rehabilitation, Jack overcame his injuries successfully enough to, once again, live independently at home although his days of outdoor adventuring were over.
Jack was ardently loved by his family with whom he was close despite geography throughout his life. He is survived by his brother, Richard (Rick) Utton, of Florida; niece, Elizabeth Utton, of Michigan; nephew, John Utton, of Illinois; John's wife, Ashley (Miles) Utton; great nephew, Matthew; and great niece, Katelyn.
A graveside service is planned for a later date in Vermont.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 1, 2019