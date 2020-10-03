Jackie John "Pops" Boyle went on to his happy hunting grounds Sept. 30, 2020, surrounded by his babies at his home in Circle, Alaska.

Pops was born in Circle City, Alaska, on May 20, 1940, to Gladys Joseph and John Boyle. His father passed away before he was born, and he was raised by his step-father, Helge Boquist, who he loved dearly. Pops had 10 brothers and sisters: Florence, Anna, Clara, Freda, Joe, John, Inga, Torgny, Lila and Alf. They were all raised in the traditional Athabascan lifestyle of hunting, fishing and trapping. He was an expert at building fishwheels and spent just about every summer building them with his nephews in Circle.

Pops had a very strong Native spirit, and this caused many disagreements with his teachers as a child so he quit school at 9 years old and got his first job working with his dad on a gold dredge near Circle. At 16, he got his first real paycheck, working to install one of the first bridges over Birch Creek. At 19, he worked for his father at Chatanika Gold Dredge. He also worked for many trucking companies over the years (Weaver Bros, Earth Movers, Becker Bros), he helped build the Steese Highway and the Alyeska pipeline, and he retired from the operator for the 302 Union and Doyon Drilling. He was no stranger to hard work and worked hard all his life.

Pops met and married Jeanne, and they raised Alexa, Shannan, Jack and Jessica at their home in Circle and their fish camp at 8 Mile on the Yukon River. He loved all his children and grandchildren, and his home was always open to his family and friends, especially kids who had no place else to go. In his later years, Pops had many significant health problems but he was strong. He fought and beat cancer, but he did have some really awesome caregivers along the way: his niece, Angela Ludwick, whom he loved like his own child; his beloved nephew, Michael John, who predeceased him; his nephew, Jason John; his daughters, Alexa and Jessica; his granddaughter, Angelina; and his son, Jack, all of whom lovingly cared for him while he battled his illnesses. Every time we would bring him back for an appointment, the doctors could not figure out how he could survive everything he had been through, but we knew it was because he was tough. Not once did he ever complain either. That's just the kind of man he was, a good man.

Pops is survived by his children, Alexa (Jimmy), Jack (Melody), Shannan (Dairs) Jessica (Michael), Ali (Michael) and Victoria (Billy); grandchildren, Cameron, Jesse, Nina, Jay, Savanah, Ashanti, Chenoa, Meliah, Jacob, Esau, Jerek, Isaiah, Jay, Zane, Angelina, Autumn, Neezhoni, Kiowa Jaxon, Dakota, Tenchi, Payton and Grayson; his baby girls, Chastity and Alicia; sisters, Inga, Freda and Lila; sister-in-law Connie; brother, Torgny; nephews, William, Ronnie, Walter, Louis, Solomon, Shawn, Robert, Byron, Ryan, Nieces Tina, Angela Margaret, Gloria and Shauna; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends across Alaska, Canada, and the Lower 48 states.

He was proceeded in death by his mother, Gladys Joseph; father, John Boyle; step-father, Helge Boquist; grandsons, David Boyle and Baby Boyle; sisters, Anna, Florence and Clara; brothers, John, Joe and favorite brother Alf; nephews, Charley, Wilbur, Paul, Ervin Jr., Nieces, Dianne, Anne, Arlene, Michael, Caroline, and favorite nephew and partner in crime, Allen John.

Service and burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, in Circle.

