Jacob Puya Ahgook, 69, of Anaktuvuk Pass, died April 27, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Jacob was born May 19, 1949, to the late Ben and Elizabeth Ahgook, in Tulugak, in an era when the Nunamiut Inland Inupiaq people were nomadic. He grew up moving all over the Brooks Range with his parents and grandparents following the heard of caribou as they migrated over the seasons. When they settled in Anaktuvuk Pass, Jacob was sent away to attend school at the Chillicco Indian School, in Oklahoma, and graduated May 19, 1970. He was drafted into the U.S. Coast Guard and was honorably discharged in 1971. On Oct. 3, 1975, he married his loving wife, Alice Hugo, and started a family. They had three of their own and adopted many children; then soon came grandchildren.

Jacob lived a very humble life and was so loving, caring and knowledgeable. He had a story for everything. He taught many about the land he grew up on hunting, trapping, fishing, gathering and camping to anyone who was willing to learn. He served his community for several years as a planning commissioner, Nunamiut Corporation Board of Directors and City Council.

He was a strong-willed man who had faith in God and survived beating colon cancer. He was well-respected and loved by many. He is and will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Jacob is survived by his wife, Alice; daughters, Amanda Gerke, Abigail Ahgook, Dorothy Hopson Ahgook, Nita Ahgook, Kayla Hopson and Sarah Hopson; sons, Raymond Ahgook, Thomas Hopson Sr. and Tunnana Ahgook; grandchildren, Jacob Patrick Ahgook, David Mekiana, Zoey Ahgook, Jordan Hopson, Grayson Pizzuto, Thomas Hopson Jr., Calleigh Gordon, Collin Hopson and Skylar Ahgook; siblings, Vera (Todd) Smith, Virginia (Jimmy Jack) Morry and Timothy (Juanita) Ahgook.

In addition to his parents, Jacob was preceded in death by daughter, Carol Ahgook; son-in-law, Eric Gerke; sister, Dorothy Hopson, Ben Hopson and Amanilla Ahgook; and brother, Phillip Ahgook.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Nunamiut School in Anaktuvuk Pass, with military honors and burial afterward. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral.

Arrangements are entrusted to Fairbanks Funeral Home. Published in Daily News-Miner on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary