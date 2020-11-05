Heaven gained another angel Oct. 28, 2020. Jacob Roy Lee passed away in Fairbanks, Alaska, at his family home.
Jacob was born Sept. 19, 1998, the youngest of four boys born to Deborah and Ray Lee. As the youngest, he was always surrounded by the love of his brothers, cousins and their friends. Jacob attended Denali Elementary, Ryan Middle and Lathrop High School.
In his youth, Jacob was active in soccer, hockey, and his favorite sport, football. He was an avid Seattle Seahawks fan, always looking forward to watching his favorite player, Marshawn Lynch, play. When not watching the Seahawks, he could be found boating, jet-skiing, hunting and fishing with his dad and brothers.
He had an infectious smile and was happy go lucky. He could lighten a mood anywhere he showed up.
Jacob met Kristen Stowe and they began dating in November of 2017. Together, they welcomed their son, Chase Lynch Lee on Nov. 25, 2018, and began navigating parenthood together. He was so proud to be a daddy to Chase.
We miss him so much already.
Jacob was preceded by his Uncle "Scotty" Wagner, Grandma Barbara Wagner, Papa JR Lee, Grandma Laura Lee, Uncle Gary Lee and cousin Trent Wagner, who welcomed him with loving arms to his eternal home.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents; his brothers, Jason (Desiree), Joshua (Halie) and Jeffrey; his nieces and nephews, Adelle, June and Edison Lee, and Brantley Lee; his Papa Rick Wagner; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins and close friends throughout Alaska and the United States.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Shelter Bible Church, 2755 Horner Court, Fairbanks. For those unable to attend there will be livestreaming through Zoom. For Zoom connectivity please text 907-347-8246 or 907-322-8246.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to your favorite charity
.