Jacqueline (Jackie) Burns Carlson passed away on Oct. 9, 2020, at her mother's home in Fargo, North Dakota, after a two-year battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.
Jackie was born July 20, 1959, in Pasadena, California, the daughter of Carl Burns and Phyllis (Discher) Crowe. She moved with her family to Minnesota and graduated from Moorhead High School in 1978. Jackie married the love of her life, Craig Carlson, on Aug. 3, 1992, and set off for Fairbanks, Alaska, where she started working for Alaska Petroleum. Soon after, she started working for Great Alaska Food Company for Gary Wilken, who would become her good friend. She then embarked on a career in food service and catering, first working at Café De Paris and Café Alex, and then starting the business that would become her passion, Jackie Of All Trades.
With her husband, she built Jackie Of All Trades from a small butler service for parties to eventually becoming a full service caterer, working out of her professional kitchen that was custom-built by her son, Ben. Jackie was known for catering nearly anything, from weddings and graduation parties, to military command ceremonies, and even catered a production company filming a reality TV show near Fairbanks.
Jackie was an ebullient person with boundless energy and optimism. She loved people and could hardly take a step around Fairbanks without running into a person she knew. She was active in the community, having been a past member of the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce and volunteering her time and skills with Love, Inc and the soup kitchen at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She was an avid traveler, loved the beach and sun, and loved to go to culinary food shows with her daughter. She also loved Hallmark movies and spending time with her granddaughters.
Jackie was preceded in death by her father and beloved pets Zeus, Sadie, Maxx and Tank. She is survived by her mother, Phyllis; husband, Craig; children, Ben Anderson and Liza (Ed) Cella; brothers, Vince (Teri) and Jason (Shayla) Jegtvig; sisters Jennifer (Jeff) Stickney and Joyce Burns; granddaughters Zoey and Jocelyn Cella; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held in Fairbanks at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hansonrunsvold.com.
Arrangements by Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Fargo, North Dakota.