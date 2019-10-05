|
July 7, 1957-Sept. 29, 2019
Jacqueline Carol Paison was born July 7, 1957, in St. Louis, to Lois and Robert Joyner. She passed away Sept. 29, 2019, in Fairbanks, at age 62.
Jacqueline was a loving wife, married to her husband Ken for 42 years, and mother to three children. She was a grandmother of six and a proud veteran, and retired civil service with the Army Substance Abuse Program at Fort Wainwright. She was honored to serve the soldiers of Fairbanks.
Jackie's life revolved around her family, who will miss her dearly. A special thanks to the staff of the Fairbanks cancer center.
She is survived by her husband, Ken Paison, of Fairbanks; her sons, Kenneth Paison and his wife, Sara, of Palmer, and Christopher Paison and Eric Paison, both of Fairbanks; her grandchildren, Mikayla Paison, Makenzie Paison, Kenny Jay Paison, Cameron Paison, Maddie Paison and Shane Paison; her stepmother, Barbara Joyner; sisters, Charlotte Smith and Linda Collins; stepbrother, Mike Joyner; and sister-in-law, Randi Joyner.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lois Joyner; brother, Jerry Joyner; and sister, Roberta Joyner.
Please make memorial contributions to the Blood Bank of Alaska or donate a pint of blood.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 5, 2019