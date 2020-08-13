Jade Lestenkof went to be with the lord on Aug. 9, 2020. She went from a turbulent world to a calm one. Jade was born in Anchorage on Dec. 7, 1986, along with her twin sister Jenna Marie. Her parents are Vera Lestenkof of Koyukuk and the late Dimitri Lestenkof of St. George Island. Since birth, the twins Jade and Jenna were very close and took good care of one another. Jade enjoyed music and singing, dancing, and being with friends. She went to her favorite musician concert, Justin Bieber, in Seattle. And trips to Las Vegas, once to escort a child to their parent. Jade was a fun, kind-hearted person who always put others' feelings before hers. Jade loved visiting with her family and especially loved to sing to them. She had a beautiful voice.

Her twin sister Jenna Marie would like to share that growing up with someone was by far the best. "I always felt I was never alone in this world because I always had her. We watched each other grow from kids to adults; been through everything together. We shared that special twin bond. She would always ask me how I was feeling. As twins we feel the same. She was my best friend growing up. I know she loved her clothes, makeup and jewelry. Jade was an outgoing, fun person to be around. She loved making people laugh and she loved meeting new people. One of the last times I saw her she brought me and my daughter Emma to Outback Steakhouse. We walked in and she was talking to complete strangers like she knew them. I thought she did. I asked her if she did, and she said no she didn't. Jade loved her nieces and nephews and shared a special bond with them."

Funeral arrangements on Aug. 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. are being made for her final resting place in Koyukuk, near her late brother Keith.

Jade is survived by her loving mother, Vera Lestenkof, of Koyukuk; sisters, Rose (Alex) Olsen and Jolene Lestenkof, of Anchorage; twin sister Jenna Marie Lestenkof (Ryan), of Huslia; brother, Stephan (Son Son), of Anchorage; nieces Precious Lestenkof, Hannah, Emma and Renee Olin, of Huslia, and Anna Nick, of Pilot Station, and nephew Joshua Olin, of Huslia; grandmothers Nina Lestenkof (St George Island) and Ethel Esmailka, of Koyukuk; godmother Sharon Kashevarof; aunties, Anna Jensen and Agatha Rutka of Anchorage and Loretta Lolnitz and Shirley Sam, of Koyukuk; and uncle, Ernie Esmailka Jr., of Koyukuk.

Jade is preceded in death by her brother, Keith Lestenkof; father, Dimitri Lestenkof; grandfathers, Alvin Lestenkof and Ernie Esmailka Sr.; godfather, Joe Lestenkof; and cousin Dimitri J. Lestenkof.

