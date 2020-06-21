James "Jim" Andrew Blair, age 65, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family following a long battle with cancer. Jim was born in Fairbanks, Alaska, to Walter Lee, "Tex" Blair and Louise Harper Blair.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Elicia Blair, of Port Orchard, Washington, and his son Joshua (Blair) Sourapus, of Impa, Idaho; his brothers, Robert (Barbara) Blair, Pete (Sharon) Blair, Michael (Jane) Harper, Steve (Doris) Harper; his sisters, Susan Courtillet, Julianne (Roger) Anders, Sherry Shirley (Proceeded in death) Ella Harper, Kathy (Tim) Cline, Diane Thomas, Arlene Blair; plus many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jim's employment throughout his life consisted of various autobody shops, service stations, Alyeska Pipeline, a Pipefitter for Lock Heed in Seattle, Washington, and a pipefitter in the shipyard of San Diego, California. His most memorable jobs were working as a mechanic with/for his good friend Eugene Anderson and as a Maintenance Worker for Jay Ramras at Pike's Landing. Due to health complications he retired early from Pike's Landing. This did not slow him down though as he became indispensable to his family and friends through his extensive knowledge of many traits. Jim was often found working on projects for his landlord and good friend, Donna Dowling. He was methodical, task oriented and had a knack for looking at a problem and coming up with a solution to resolve it and he happily extended his knowledge and assistance to others.

Jim was very close to our Creator as he was introduced to the Bible at a young age and throughout his often "challenged life" he had strengthened his belief and was happy to share his love for God with any and all who would listen. Reading and studying the Bible was one of his constant passions that gave him much joy. At the end of his life, Jim was at peace having his daughter, Elicia, whom he loved and cherished, and family at his side and knowing he would soon be reunited with his beloved partner of many years, Deborah Purdy, as well as family and friends who passed on before him.

A few of Jim's passions were to restore new life to old cars, read the Bible and Daily Bread, collect radio's, pocket knives, watches, sunglasses, and bicycles. His collections were of many and when you visited him at his home it was clear that he had a place in his heart for many things and people. In addition, he always had his radio's tuned to K-LOVE and had a string or two of Christmas lights on. He maintained an upbeat personality and readily greeted you with a smile and a "happy Tuesday" which varied by the day to the week it was.

Old movies, historical documentaries, nature shows, car restoration shows, NASCAR and the Seattle Seahawks were a few of his special interests. Nature documentaries commentated by David Attenborough were the cream of the crop for him, along with those about the Earth and Universe. It was a joy watching movies/documentaries/sports, basically anything with him because he was a walking Wikipedia. He could tell you the year and make of any car, the name and history of any actor from older movies, the name and history of any football player and an overall abundance of information on many topics.

Many family members and even strangers will remember Jim for being the one who always gave out the unique gift/tip of dollar coins. Whether it was a special occasion, your birthday, anniversary or you waited on him and gave him "excellent" service, you were getting some coins. Jim loved seeing the surprise and joy it put on people's faces.

A special "thank you" to all the family members, doctors, nurses and staff who assisted and cared for Jim, providing him with the utmost quality of care during this last leg of his journey. Jim will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

The family is planning a "Celebration of Life" for Jim to be held in Fairbanks in August of this year.

