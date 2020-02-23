|
Dr. James A. Lundquist left this world on Jan. 27, 2020, in his 95th year. He was born in Minneapolis on Nov. 6, 1924, to Novia and Elmer Lundquist.
He received his medical degree from Cornell University, and during World War II, he served in the U.S. Army in a hospital in New York City.
He married his childhood sweetheart, Alice Marie Johnson and moved to Fairbanks in 1950. They raised eight children at the family home on the banks of the Chena River. Soon after arriving in Fairbanks, Dr. Lundquist co-founded the Tanana Valley Clinic. He worked there for the rest of his career and provided medical care to thousands of Alaskans.
In his spare time, Dr. Lundquist loved carpentry and building, antique cars, collecting and reading. He also loved to share his opinions on art, architecture, education, politics and religion and he was a captivating teller of stories. He was a member of Pioneer Igloo No. 4.
He later married Louise McQuate King Lundquist. They lived in Cornwall, Pennsylvania. He loved spending time at the longstanding Lundquist family home in Wisconsin on the shores of Lake Superior.
Dr. Lundquist is survived by his children: Rebecca (Ron Tetu), Arkansas; Willi (Karen), Fairbanks; Mary (Dave Mowry), Fairbanks; Andrew (Maryellen), Virginia; Peter (Denise), Fairbanks; and his daughter-in-law, Marian (Jon's wife), Fairbanks. He is survived by his 10 grandchildren: Fiona, Kristin, Andrew, James, Michael, Joanna, Dana Mowry, Rebecca Mowry, Carson and Claire. He is also survived by his wife, Louise and her four children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Dr. Lundquist was predeceased by his first wife, Alice Lundquist, and three of this children, Dana, Susie and Jon.
A memorial service will be announced in the future.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 23, 2020