James "Jim" Lewis Coty, 80, from Fairbanks passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Madras, Oregon.
Jim was born on Sept. 24, 1939, in Snohomish, Washington. He was the second born son to Walter J. Coty Sr., and Marjorie A. Coty. He met the love of his life, Winifred (Winnie) Bronson Coty and they were married on March 30, 1960, in Fairbanks.
Jim was a proud retired member of the Operating Engineers Local 302.
Jim's hobbies included camping, hunting, fishing or anything that involved the Alaska outdoors and woodworking. He found great joy spending time with his family and never missed an opportunity to loving joke or pull a good a prank on any or all his family and friends.
Jim is survived by his wife Winnie Coty of Madras, Oregon; children Chris (Matt) Cowles, Salcha, Cindy Coty, Madras, Oregon, James W. Coty, Madras, Oregon, Cathy Coty, Ft. Irwin, California, Cherie (Mark) Simmons, Madras Oregon and Brad (Tanya) Coty of Klamath Falls, Oregon; siblings John (Helen) Coty, Wasilla, Alaska, Jeanette Swan, Henderson, Nevada, Janice (Dennis) Knutson, Fairbanks, Alaska; sisters-in-Law Linda (Duane) Knutson, Yuma, Arizona, Cynthia Coty, Fairbanks, Alaska; aunt Shirley Trout, Yakima, Washington and god-parents to all his children, Jack and Rose Mahoney of North Pole; grandchildren Shawna (Joe) Ribordy, Brandon Cowles, Daniel, Mitchell and Melissa Flores, Rachel (Brian) May, Lauren, Karlee, Coty Simmons, Christopher (Victoria) Coty, Carine (Mike) Fitch, Joseph, Kayla and Jacob Rauenhorst and 13 great-grandchildren, many cousins, nieces, nephews, "adopted" children and grandchildren who will miss him dearly.
Jim is proceeded in death by his parents-in-laws Woodrow and Geraldine Bronson, siblings Dolly Coty, Walter Coty Jr., Joseph Coty Sr., Joyce Worrall, daughter-in-law Deloris Coty, brother-in-law Bill Swan, sister-in-law Connie Coty and nephew Walter Coty III.
Details of a celebration of life will follow at a later date.
The family would like to express their thanks to Partners in Care (Hospice) and East Cascade Retirement Community for their care of Jim. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Partners in Care at 2075 NE Wyatt Court, Bend, OR 99701.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 18, 2020