James H. Ginley passed away March 24, 2020. He was born Dec. 5, 1951, the son of Mary Jane and Patrick J. Ginley Jr. He was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. Jimmy went to St. Vincent De Paul grade school and John Marshall High School, graduating in 1970. He was drafted in the U.S. Army in November 1970, which brought Jimmy to Alaska in 1972, stationed at Fort Wainwright. He was a proud member of Plumbers and PipeFitters Local 375. A full obituary will be published at a later date.
Published in Daily News-Miner on May 1, 2020