James L. Keller passed away at the age of 82 on April 21, 2020, at his daughter's home in Albany, Oregon. He is predeceased by his wife, Shirley A. Keller who passed away in December of 2005. He is survived by his five children, Roberta Ingram, Betty Jo Pratum, Carol Shoemaker, Candy Nichols and Brian Keller along with many grandchildren and extended family members from both his and Shirley's side. Jim moved to Alaska in the early to mid 70s where he met and married Shirley.
He worked construction and then as a custodian at Hutchison High School. He also ran his own upholstery business out of his home for many years thereafter. After he retired, he took a security job at the Carlson Center for the many events that came to town. He loved being around people and enjoyed all the wonderful events he was able to attend.
In 2018, he packed up what he wanted in his truck and moved to Oregon to be closer to his children and there he finished his final years. Jim was a wonderful man, a devoted husband and caretaker to his wife Shirley. He was generous, always willing to lend a hand, loved to go fishing and told amazing stories. He will be deeply missed. There will be no local services, but his family will hold a private ceremony for him at his grave site in Colorado. Rest in Peace Jim.
Published in Daily News-Miner on May 6, 2020