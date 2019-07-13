Jim Desinger passed away June 12, 2019, in Des Moines, Washington, after a long illness. He was 89 years old. During his 42 years in Fairbanks he volunteered at St. Raphael Church, Love INC, St. Raphael's annual Christmas Ball and Auction, and with his wife Barbara served as a team couple for 13 years with Catholic Engaged Encounter.

During the Korean War he served in the U.S. Army in the Mountain and Cold Weather Training Command in Colorado. In 1951, Jim's battalion received orders to report to Fort Benning, Georgia to serve as instructors for the Infantry School. He was honorably discharged in 1953 and the couple moved to Coos Bay, Oregon, for 18 years. In 1971, they moved to Fairbanks. He was employed and retired in 1991 from the Fairbanks Municipal Utilities System.

Jim loved Alaska and enjoyed camping and fishing at Fielding Lake and Valdez and dip-netting at Chitina. They took many Alaskan sightseeing trips in their RV, as well as trips down the Alaska Highway to visit their family and friends.

He and Barbara were married 67 years. He is survived by his wife and their children, Mark (Helen), Kevin (Marianne), Daniel (Nita), Amy (Dirk), Katherine (Joe), and Susan (Kevin), their five grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.