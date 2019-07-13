Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Desinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Lee Desinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Lee Desinger Obituary
Jim Desinger passed away June 12, 2019, in Des Moines, Washington, after a long illness. He was 89 years old. During his 42 years in Fairbanks he volunteered at St. Raphael Church, Love INC, St. Raphael's annual Christmas Ball and Auction, and with his wife Barbara served as a team couple for 13 years with Catholic Engaged Encounter.
During the Korean War he served in the U.S. Army in the Mountain and Cold Weather Training Command in Colorado. In 1951, Jim's battalion received orders to report to Fort Benning, Georgia to serve as instructors for the Infantry School. He was honorably discharged in 1953 and the couple moved to Coos Bay, Oregon, for 18 years. In 1971, they moved to Fairbanks. He was employed and retired in 1991 from the Fairbanks Municipal Utilities System.
Jim loved Alaska and enjoyed camping and fishing at Fielding Lake and Valdez and dip-netting at Chitina. They took many Alaskan sightseeing trips in their RV, as well as trips down the Alaska Highway to visit their family and friends.
He and Barbara were married 67 years. He is survived by his wife and their children, Mark (Helen), Kevin (Marianne), Daniel (Nita), Amy (Dirk), Katherine (Joe), and Susan (Kevin), their five grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
Published in Daily News-Miner on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.