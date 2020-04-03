|
James M. Mullen Jr. passed away March 17, 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital in Portland, Oregon, from complications after heart surgery.
Jim was born December 1954 to James Sr. and Lillian (Spencer) Mullen in Richmond, Virginia, where he spent the first nine years of his life before moving with his family to Fairbanks. He spent his youth in Fairbanks where he worked as a mason with his father and later graduated from Lathrop High in 1973. He then attended Columbia University in New York City where he graduated with an undergraduate degree in geography in 1977. Jim furthered his education and graduated with a law degree from Pepperdine University in December 1981.
In August 1974, Jim married his high school sweetheart Marcine Swarner at Zion Lutheran Church in Fairbanks. After law school, Jim and Marcine moved back to Fairbanks with their first child, Spencer, and soon had two more children, Kacy and Jay. With a strong work ethic, he set to raising his family, working at the Fairbanks City Attorney Office and later for the Fairbanks School District. After a short period in Hickory, North Carolina, Jim and his family settled in Anchorage, Alaska where he worked for Enstar Natural Gas and finished his career at the UAA Human Resources department.
His faith in Jesus Christ was the foundation of his life. Some of the greatest joys in his life came from serving his church and being an active member, including serving as a high school youth group leader at Zion Lutheran Church, and sound system expert at Anchorage Lutheran Church. Jim had a passion for music and loved playing his many guitars and singing. He also loved sound systems and combined his two favorite hobbies to help others in their music development. He loved to scout out instruments for anyone who asked his advice. He was known for his welcoming and friendly nature, his frugal and practical choices in clothing, and his inventive abilities to solve all kinds of problems and create unique fixes.
Jim spent the last few years of his life in Grants Pass, Oregon, where he continued to care for his family, spend time with his two grandchildren whom he cherished and adored, and work on projects to support his family's activities and dreams.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, James, and his mother, Lillian. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marcine; his son Spencer and his wife Sierra; his daughter Kacy and her husband Davis; his son Jay; and his two grandsons Elias and Gabriel. He is also survived by his much loved sisters Deborah Dillon and her husband Dennis; his sister Donelda Mullen; his sister Jeanne Aguilar and her husband Leo; and his sister Sandra Mullen. He is survived by his Swarner in-laws: brother-in-law Don and his wife Jo, sister-in-law Judy, brother-in-law Romar and his wife Pam, brother-in-law Dennis and his wife Phyllis; and numerous well-loved nieces and nephews from both the Mullen and Swarner families.
Donations may be made to the or to the .
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 3, 2020