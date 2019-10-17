Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blanchard Family Funeral Home
611 Noble Street
Fairbanks, AK 99701
907-482-3232
Resources
More Obituaries for James McFadden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James McFadden


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James McFadden Obituary
James McFadden was born June 27, 1946, to Natalie and Patrick McFadden in Palmer and passed away Oct. 4, 2019. Jim lived most of his of his life here in Fairbanks. After graduating from Lathrop High School in 1964, Jim served in the U.S. Army National Guard. Jim drove trucks for Halliburton during and following the pipeline construction days and was a jack-of-all-trades. He loved to work on automobile engines and tinkering with computers, even building things. Jim was a great neighbor to Anna, giving her advice, lending her tools and hardware and to help finish her projects.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Patrick Sr. and Natalie; brother, Patrick Jr.; sisters, Kathleen McFadden and Mary Ellen Davis; and nephew, Max Davis. He is survived by a sister, Patricia Shelley, and brother, Michael McFadden, both of Fairbanks; and nephews, Brian and Philip Davis, of Palmer.
Per Jim's request, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now