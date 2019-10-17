|
James McFadden was born June 27, 1946, to Natalie and Patrick McFadden in Palmer and passed away Oct. 4, 2019. Jim lived most of his of his life here in Fairbanks. After graduating from Lathrop High School in 1964, Jim served in the U.S. Army National Guard. Jim drove trucks for Halliburton during and following the pipeline construction days and was a jack-of-all-trades. He loved to work on automobile engines and tinkering with computers, even building things. Jim was a great neighbor to Anna, giving her advice, lending her tools and hardware and to help finish her projects.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Patrick Sr. and Natalie; brother, Patrick Jr.; sisters, Kathleen McFadden and Mary Ellen Davis; and nephew, Max Davis. He is survived by a sister, Patricia Shelley, and brother, Michael McFadden, both of Fairbanks; and nephews, Brian and Philip Davis, of Palmer.
Per Jim's request, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Oct. 17, 2019