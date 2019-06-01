|
James Patrick Neary, 74, passed away Sunday May 26, 2019, in Renton, Washington. He was born March 19, 1945, in Underwood, North Dakota, to the late John and Lucielle Bertrand Neary. James was a retired sheet metal worker and an avid outdoorsman.
Survivors include his sons, Shawn (Dana) Neary, of Maple Valley, Washington, and Mick Neary of Fairbanks; brother, Tom (Lorna) Neary, of Washburn, North Dakota; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Neary, of Maple Valley, Washington, Jade Neary, of Maple Valley, Washington, and Ryley Neary of Kent, Washington, and numerous other relatives,and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Jean. At the family's request, there will be no formal public services. Local arrangements were entrusted to Edline-Yahn & Covington Funeral Chapel, Kent, Washington.
Published in Daily News-Miner on June 1, 2019
