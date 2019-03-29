Resources More Obituaries for James FitzSimons Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Phillip FitzSimons

Obituary Condolences Flowers It is with great sadness that we announce that James Phillip FitzSimons passed away March 25, 2019, at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, surrounded by family who loved him. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, James and Mary Alice FitzSimons; and his stepfather, Charles Mercer. He is survived by his brother and sister, Brian FitzSimons and Carolyn FitzSimons; five nieces, Bronwyn, Tamara, Heidi, Brenna and Allanna; and six grandnieces and grandnephews, Aaron, Hannah, Izzy, Archer, Ansel and Atticus, to whom he was lovingly known as "Uncle Phil."

He came of age in post-World War II America and experienced firsthand the turbulent culture-changing events of the 1960s. He participated in civil rights rallies and maintained a desire and hope that America would continue to grow into a country in which all were treated with equity. He remained politically and socially active even as his health failed and was no longer able to physically engage in political activism.

People who are well-loved are well-loved for a reason. Uncle Phil's kindness, love of the absurd and laughter, and unflagging devotion to the people he held close cemented for him the love of his family. Although technically childless, he had five daughters in his five nieces. With them, he shared his love of life; his fascination with the stars and the cosmos; and many late-night conversations regarding philosophy, religion and politics. And he always, always, answered the phone when they called. Uncle Phil loved chocolate cake, taking walks in the summer rain, going to his nephews' and nieces' many sporting events, and, at the end of the day - a good meal and a book.

Uncle Phil was, at heart, a seeker of knowledge, and through his enthusiasm he instilled in his young relatives a great love of science, math and intellectual curiosity. He gave impromptu chess lessons and would set up his giant telescope to explore with wonder the rings of Saturn, the craters on the moon and the moons of Jupiter. He loved games and could spend hours playing Clue, Scrabble and cards with his family. He enjoyed math puzzles and would excitedly share these with anyone who would listen.

Uncle Phil demonstrated a kindness that went beyond "nice." He respected all life - even the lives of hornets. He once tried to remove a hornet's nest from his porch without harming the hornets, to the horror of his nephew. He loved birds and always kept a fresh bag of birdseed to scatter for them. Uncle Phil was a pacifist who harbored an all-forgiving soul. He didn't have the capacity for hate and there was nothing that Uncle Phil wouldn't forgive. He could abhor a person's actions and choices, but he always held hope for the individual.

Uncle Phil's last words resonate with his family and we will continue to grow and transform through the echo of his last whisper: "Love each other."

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Chapel of the Chimes. All are welcome to attend. Published in Daily News-Miner on Mar. 29, 2019