1/1
James "Frank" Stepp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Stepp, 69, a resident of Bath, North Carolina, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Vidant Beaufort hospital, from complications of COVID, with his wife by his side.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Frank was born in Mt. Airy, North Carolina. After graduating from high school, he moved to Fairbanks where he pursued a degree in wildlife biology. He later obtained a degree in criminal justice with a minor in journalism.
He went to work for the Fairbanks Police Department in 1977. Frank worked for the Police Department for 20 years, first as a patrol officer and later as a detective.
In 1989, he married Anne Patricia Koral. He retired in 1997 and moved to Bath, North Carolina, and worked for AAA Cooper until he became ill.
Survivors include his wife, Anne; five children, Matthew, Benjamin, Jeremy, Joshua, and Kimberlee; and a step-daughter, Kirsten McDonald.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation by visiting www.rmef.org/donate and selecting a donation package or by calling 1-800-225-5355. 
Condolences may be addressed by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul Funeral Home
900 JOHN SMALL AVE
Washington, NC 27889-3757
(252) 946-4144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved