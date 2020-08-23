Frank Stepp, 69, a resident of Bath, North Carolina, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Vidant Beaufort hospital, from complications of COVID, with his wife by his side.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Frank was born in Mt. Airy, North Carolina. After graduating from high school, he moved to Fairbanks where he pursued a degree in wildlife biology. He later obtained a degree in criminal justice with a minor in journalism.
He went to work for the Fairbanks Police Department in 1977. Frank worked for the Police Department for 20 years, first as a patrol officer and later as a detective.
In 1989, he married Anne Patricia Koral. He retired in 1997 and moved to Bath, North Carolina, and worked for AAA Cooper until he became ill.
Survivors include his wife, Anne; five children, Matthew, Benjamin, Jeremy, Joshua, and Kimberlee; and a step-daughter, Kirsten McDonald.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation by visiting www.rmef.org/donate
and selecting a donation package or by calling 1-800-225-5355.
Condolences may be addressed by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com.