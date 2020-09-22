A few family members requested and I’m grateful to share with you my eulogy from my Dad’s funeral mass.
I’m wearing the same dress I wore six years ago to my mother’s funeral. She passed away on their 50th anniversary, a lifetime of blood, sweat, and tears, of building a life and love, a family.
My dad was a man who raised himself by hard work and sacrifice to family. He worked to provide for us the life he longed for as a boy and to protect us into adulthood with the lessons of God, the Church, and the heart. He often used to say that parenthood doesn’t come with an instruction manual.
All parents make mistakes and all children make mistakes. As we love and grow together as parent and child, the misunderstandings, mistakes, and the wrongs forgiven show us that love and trust and respect is a two way street.
I love my dad and his last words to me were I love you. I can’t describe the sorrow I feel, the respect I feel, the forgiveness I have felt and received and the belief and trust in me that my dad gave freely. Thank you dad. I love you too and I hope that I’m able to do the right thing by you and mom and our family. I’m very proud and filled with hope that my father is looking down on me and that he’s proud of me too. I love you dad. Thank you.
