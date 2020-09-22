1/1
James Wasdyke
1942 - 2020
James W. Wasdyke, also known as Jim, Dutch, and Santa, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Sept. 13, 2020, at St Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City, Missouri. He was 77.
Born on Oct. 13, 1942, in Passaic, New Jersey, James was the oldest of four children from Walter Joseph Wasdyke and Margaret Ann McAteer. Walter passed away when James was still a boy, yet he was able to arise from poverty to make something of himself. He joined the Army in 1960 and retired after 20 years only to become employed with the Department of Defense and retire again after 34 years. During his time in the Army, he served one tour in Vietnam. After he joined the Defense Department, he participated in Operation Desert Shield in Saudi Arabia, was part of the recovery team for Hurricane Andrew in Florida, and was also part of the whale rescue effort in northern Alaska that was the subject of a movie. He earned his Bachelor of Science in aeronautical engineering from Embry Riddle University after he left the Army. He was very active in the Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus; he loved to play Santa Claus and spent many holiday seasons volunteering at orphanages in Korea during his last overseas tour. James was a fine man, a loving husband and father and was well liked and respected wherever he found himself.
James is preceded in death by his wife, Tammy; his son, Walter; and his sisters, Mary Ellen and Monica. He is survived by his sons, James and Sonny; his daughter, Barbara; his sister, Margaret; 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
James will be transported from Missouri to Huntsville, Alabama, for burial. Visitation was held at Legacy Chapel on Hughes Road, Madison, Alabama, on Thursday. A funeral Mass was celebrated Friday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. A graveside service was held at Huntsville Memory Gardens in Huntsville, Alabama.

Published in Daily News-Miner on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Legacy Chapel Funeral Home And Crematory
SEP
18
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St John the Baptist Catholic Church
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St John the Baptist Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
September 21, 2020
A few family members requested and I’m grateful to share with you my eulogy from my Dad’s funeral mass.

I’m wearing the same dress I wore six years ago to my mother’s funeral. She passed away on their 50th anniversary, a lifetime of blood, sweat, and tears, of building a life and love, a family.
My dad was a man who raised himself by hard work and sacrifice to family. He worked to provide for us the life he longed for as a boy and to protect us into adulthood with the lessons of God, the Church, and the heart. He often used to say that parenthood doesn’t come with an instruction manual.
All parents make mistakes and all children make mistakes. As we love and grow together as parent and child, the misunderstandings, mistakes, and the wrongs forgiven show us that love and trust and respect is a two way street.
I love my dad and his last words to me were I love you. I can’t describe the sorrow I feel, the respect I feel, the forgiveness I have felt and received and the belief and trust in me that my dad gave freely. Thank you dad. I love you too and I hope that I’m able to do the right thing by you and mom and our family. I’m very proud and filled with hope that my father is looking down on me and that he’s proud of me too. I love you dad. Thank you.
Barbara Canfield
Daughter
September 17, 2020
Jim was a great guy. We worked together, on and off, for over 25 years, fellow Knights of Columbus in Savannah. Great and professional man to work with, loving husband to Tammy, and one could not ask for a better friend. No matter what you needed, Jim was ready, willing, and able to pitch in and help you out. Going way out of his way was no problem for him if a friend or co-worker needed help. And never was without his smile. May God Rest his soul.
Dale De Roia
Friend
September 17, 2020
I worked with Jim for a couple of years on Redstone. A true gentleman. He will be missed. RIP
Vic Cordier
Coworker
September 16, 2020
September 16, 2020
Your Sweet and Lasting Spirit Lives On. Thankful for You.
Pam McGowen
Family
September 16, 2020
September 16, 2020
I love you Uncle Jim! Thank you for all the wonderful memories and blessings.
Pam McGowen
Family
