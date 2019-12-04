|
|
Long-time Fairbanksan Jan Michelle Cornforth, 68, died on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in her home. Born in Fairbanks, Jan was the daughter of the late Natalie Cornforth and Eugene Cornforth.
The first few months of her life were spent in a one-room cabin in Salcha, followed by Eielson Air Force Base, before the family settled in Hamilton Acres.
Jan attended Nordale Elementary, Main Junior High, and graduated from Lathrop High School in 1970. She twice represented Fairbanks in the annual spelling bee held in Anchorage, placing third in the state in 1965.
Jan enjoyed riding and showing horses, especially her beloved mare Kluane Star. In August 1967, Jan rode Kluane through the dark flooding waters along Trainor Road and the Old Steese Highway before reaching dry ground by the Birch Hill Cemetery corner and eventually making their way to friends on McGrath Road to wait out the flood.
Jan worked as a dental assistant, veterinary assistant and school bus driver before settling on her long-time career as a licensed optician. She worked in Anchorage for a few years, but spent most of her life in Fairbanks, working for a variety of eye clinics and also co-owning an optical business. Known to many of her loyal customers as "The Glasses Lady," she enjoyed meeting and working with a variety of Fairbanksans over the years.
Jan spent several years dancing, performing, and traveling with the Golden Heart Dance Group.
Jan enjoyed many trips and adventures with her family, all over Alaska, as well as Hawaii, American Samoa and Costa Rica.
Jan was a proficient gardener, avid pie maker, friend to all animals and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Jan is survived by her three children, Kerri Nichols, Keane Crawford and Avery Nichols; grandson, Trevon Brown; long-time partner, John; and sister, Jill Cornforth.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 7 at The Roundup Steakhouse in Fairbanks. Memorial contributions may be made to Kerri or Avery Nichols at P.O. Box 73426, Fairbanks, Alaska, 99707.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Dec. 4, 2019