Jane Mary Braun, 72, passed away Nov. 21, 2019 in Anchorage, Alaska. A 2 p.m. viewing followed by a 3 p.m. service will be held Dec. 7, at St. Mark, 3230 Lake Otis Parkway, Anchorage, AK 99508. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Mark. Jane lived in North Pole, Alaska and taught at North Pole High School for 21 years in both the special education and gifted and talented departments. Please refer to janssenfuneralhomes.com for a full obituary.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 26, 2019