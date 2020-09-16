Jane (Moehlin) McConnell, 79, passed away Aug. 22, 2020, after a sudden onset of aggressive cancer.
Born Jane Anne Cooper, Oct. 21, 1940, in Queens, New York, and raised in New Jersey, she was very active in high school and always had friends over with rock 'n roll playing on her record player at whatever volume she could get away with. Her artwork was inspirational and her laughter was genuine. After she graduated high school, she attended Phoenix School of Design in New York, where she graduated with a degree in advertising design.
Jane started her family with her first husband, Norman Moehlin, and they had three children: Glenn, Jeff and Patti. Jane and Norm's first home was located in a flood zone in Oakland, New Jersey. After having to evacuate and wait for flood water to recede several times, in the summer of 1974, Norm accepted a transfer with his employer, Pan Am, to Alaska. Jane had dreamt of Alaska ever since she had read about the lives and adventures of Alaskan Bush pilots.
Jane and Norm made their home in Fairbanks, where she enjoyed raising her family and took advantage of the outdoors. Every year, Jane picked berries and made jellies and jams. She wrote poetry, painted and made clothes. Jane volunteered at University Park Elementary teaching art and participated in regular "Stitch and B**ch" evenings with some of her favorite teachers there. She created an art program for the school and then started working for the district with Alaska Native Education in 1981. Shortly after, she and Norm dissolved their marriage.
Jane remained very busy and active with family and friends. She loved to cook for the holidays and always had a houseful. She especially liked dressing up for Halloween! Her door was always open and she regularly took in "strays," even fostering a few. Garage sale hunting was one of her favorite pastimes, and she'd tell you "I got that for a quarter!" She was an avid reader of mysteries and all things Alaska.
In 1995, Jane retired from the school district as a librarian and met a wonderful man, David McConnell. Dave and Jane married, she gained four additional children: Debbie, Dave, Lester and Penny. She settled with Dave in Livengood, where she loved growing flowers, baking for the hunters, entertaining all who visited, doing puzzles and keeping up with her painting. The couple relocated to North Pole in 1999 and continued to enjoy their grandchildren, gardening and garage sales. Jane and Dave shared 14 loving years together before his passing in 2009.
Jane was a dedicated mother, grandmother and wife, a great listener, had a creative spirit, with an infectious sense of humor and never, ever missed a birthday! Jane will be greatly missed by so many who knew her. Her wishes were for everyone to remember the good times and to know she had a good, long life.
Jane is survived by her brother, Tom Copper, and wife, Pat; her children, Glenn Moehlin, Jeff Moehlin, Patti (Moehlin) Sellner, Debbie (McConnell) Holland, Dave McConnell, Lester McConnell and Penny McConnell. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Colin McConnell, Kyanna and Andrew Marrero, Glen and Erin Bowlin, Travis Umbinetti, Becca McConnell, Kyle and Satya Moehlin, Jared Moehlin and Chelsea Sellner; and great-grandchildren Cameron Jones, Raleigh Bowlin, and Liliana, Kaillee and Emillee Marrero.
Family and friends will hold a celebration of life potluck in the summer 2021 after her ashes are spread in Livengood.
