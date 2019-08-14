|
Long time Alaska resident Janice Ann Powalski was born Sept. 20, 1941, in upstate New York. She died on July 26, 2019, at the age of 77 at the Caring Bridges assisted living home in Fairbanks with family by her side.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 16 at Northern Lights Memorial Park, officiated by Father Ross Tozzi. A celebration of life will follow at Ravens Landing with Janice's family and friends.
Janice graduated from Mineville High School in New York in 1959 and, during that same year, met the love of her life, Richard, while he was helping his mom at the family business, Squaw Mountain Motel, in Schroon Lake, New York. She went on to graduate from nursing school and worked as a registered nurse for many years in both New York and Alaska. She married Richard on June 16, 1962, and after living in Centereach, New York, for a few years, they surprised everyone and decided to move to Alaska in 1967 with baby Adam and dog Frosty.
Janice lived with her family at 20 ½ Mile Chena Hot Springs Road in Two Rivers for almost 50 years. While living in Alaska for all those years, she endured major floods, a devastating house fire, bitter cold spells and time apart from Richard while he worked on the Alaska pipeline. She raised a wonderful family, raised animals, grew crops and was a good neighbor to those around her.
In 1994, Janice and Richard built a large commercial greenhouse and grew tomatoes and cucumbers. Janice used to sell the produce to local businesses and she had her stall at the Farmer's Market in Fairbanks for years. She thoroughly enjoyed all of her time at the Farmer's Market and all of the friends that she made there. After Richard's death in 2016, she moved from the family farm to Ravens Landing in Fairbanks where she could be closer to the care she needed at that time.
She is survived by her sons, Adam and Lorrie, of North Pole, and Robert and Carolina, of West Sacramento, California; her daughter, Ann Marie and David Elliott, of Bloomington, Minnesota; two granddaughters, Tara Powalski and Krystal Elliott; two grandsons, Maximus Elliott and Ethan Powalski; five great-granddaughters, Alyssa, Isabella, Ann Marie, Lacey and Meadow; her husband's sister, Carole, of McMinnville, Tennessee; and a special friend of the family, Barry Williamson, of Fairbanks.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard; her infant son, Richard; her parents Robert and Mary Brooks; her sister Judy; her grandparents and several aunts and uncles; her husband's parents, Adam and Anne Powalski; his brother Gary; his sister Diane; and his grandparents, as well.
Arrangements were made by the Chapel of the Chimes.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 14, 2019