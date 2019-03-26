Resources More Obituaries for Janice Beach Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Janice Irene Beach

Janice Irene Beach (Jan), was born to parents Bernadine and Albert Filan on March 16, 1940, in Endicott, Washington, and passed away peacefully at age 78 of ovarian cancer on Feb. 27.

Jan grew up in Walla Walla, Washington, on a farm with three younger siblings. The family worked and played hard together. After graduating from Walla Walla High School, she fell in love with Winfield (Win) Beach, and they were married on Sept. 2, 1959. Win whisked her away to Fairbanks where they raised their two children and resided for the next 53 years.

She loved working with the ladies in her church on various projects, and teaching the younger children in Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and Kid's Camps. She was always serving, taking care of home-bound elderly friends and crocheting blankets for every new baby that was born. She also reached out to lonely service men and women on Thanksgiving and Easter who were too far from home to spend those times with family.

One of Jan's greatest joys was spending time with her four grandchildren, reading, going to parks, fishing in Alaska, attending their various sports games and events and making cookies.

Jan's goal in life was to follow the direction in Deuteronomy 6:5: "And thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy might," (and to be a loving wife, mother and grandmother). In our minds, she accomplished this with strength, grace and humor. Her outlook on life was to focus on God's blessings rather than life's difficulties.

In 2013, Jan and her husband, Win, moved to Columbus, Georgia, to be near their son and family. She bravely fought her cancer, using the times of chemotherapy to encourage and share Jesus with others having chemo.

Jan is survived by her loving husband Win of 59 years; her daughter, Ceri Hill (spouse Jim); son, Greg Beach (spouse Jane); grandchildren, Laura Jane, Jimmy, Sarah Nell and Jonathan; brother, Steve Filan (spouse Patsie); sister, Ginger Ashe (spouse Fred); and sister-in-law, Barb Filan. She is preceded in death by Albert and Bernadine Filan (parents), Ken Filan (brother), and Scott Beach (son).

A visitation was held in Columbus, Georgia on March 10, and a family graveside service was held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to KJNP, PO Box 56359, North Pole, AK 99705. KJNP ("The Gospel Station at the Top of the Nation") is a nonprofit radio station Jan and Win have supported for many years that "is still operated as a missionary station with the purpose of bringing the gospel message of Jesus Christ to Alaska and the Arctic."