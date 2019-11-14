|
On Nov. 9, 2019, Jason Stepp passed away at home in Salcha with his loving wife and loved ones at his side. Jason was born and raised in Culverton, Georgia, a small town just outside of Sparta, Georgia. He grew up on a large farm with his grandparents who raised him with old-fashioned values.
Jason married Elizabeth Smith in his hometown, and they celebrated 20 years of happiness this past September. His pride and joy were his three sons. He was a family man and loved his family very much.
He left Georgia and spent two great years in Libby, Montana, where he and his family ran a small barbecue business called Son of the South BBQ.
Four years ago, Jason moved to Fairbanks, hoping to make a wonderful life for himself and his family, which he succeeded at doing. He found employment with Alaska Waste as a driver. Within two years he was their maintenance manager and took great pride in his job performance and enjoyed working for Alaska Waste.
Jason is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his sons, Justin, Rayle and Matthew Stepp, of Salcha; his brother, D.R. Worsham (Milledgeville, Georgia), his father, Thomas Stepp, and his stepmother, Sheila Stepp (Mount Dora, Florida); other family members, Ronald and Betty Cramer, Robert and Brandy Hadden, Beulah Webb, Ralph Stepp, Kevin Stepp, Susie and David McLean (Griffin, Georgia) and several cousins and in-laws. Jason is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Hadden Sr. and Julia Hadden; and his mother, Laura Mae Hadden.
There will be a viewing at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, followed directly by services - officiated by Pastor Mark Christensen - at 6 p.m. at Blanchard Family Funeral Home.
Family will also receive family and friends from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at their residence. Contact Blanchard Family Funeral Home for the location.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 14, 2019