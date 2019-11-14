Home

On Nov. 9, 2019, Jason Stepp passed away at home in Salcha with his loving wife and loved ones at his side. Jason was born and raised in Culverton, Georgia, a small town just outside of Sparta, Georgia. He grew up on a large farm with his grandparents who raised him with old-fashioned values.
Jason married Elizabeth Smith in his hometown, and they celebrated 20 years of happiness this past September. His pride and joy were his three sons. He was a family man and loved his family very much.
He left Georgia and spent two great years in Libby, Montana, where he and his family ran a small barbecue business called Son of the South BBQ.
Four years ago, Jason moved to Fairbanks, hoping to make a wonderful life for himself and his family, which he succeeded at doing. He found employment with Alaska Waste as a driver. Within two years he was their maintenance manager and took great pride in his job performance and enjoyed working for Alaska Waste.
Jason is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; his sons, Justin, Rayle and Matthew Stepp, of Salcha; his brother, D.R. Worsham (Milledgeville, Georgia), his father, Thomas Stepp, and his stepmother, Sheila Stepp (Mount Dora, Florida); other family members, Ronald and Betty Cramer, Robert and Brandy Hadden, Beulah Webb, Ralph Stepp, Kevin Stepp, Susie and David McLean (Griffin, Georgia) and several cousins and in-laws. Jason is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Hadden Sr. and Julia Hadden; and his mother, Laura Mae Hadden.
There will be a viewing  at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, followed directly by services - officiated by Pastor Mark Christensen - at 6 p.m. at Blanchard Family Funeral Home. 
Family will also receive family and friends from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at their residence. Contact Blanchard Family Funeral Home for the location.
Online condolences may be made at blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Nov. 14, 2019
