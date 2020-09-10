Jay C. Schrock was born in Tanana to Florence Grant on March 3, 1950. Jay belonged to the Bedzeyh Ta Hutaana Clan. He passed the morning of Sept. 7, 2020, with family and his love, Gloria Pitka, at his side.

Jay often told the story of his birth on a dogsled to Florence Grant outside of Tanana, and who later passed on. He and his brother, Jim, were adopted as little ones by Grace and Joe Schrock. They often wondered of "home" as young adults growing up in California. This wonder brought them to Alaska looking for their roots, and they found it. In Tanana is where they found their place in the world with the Grant family. Jay recalled when he returned home to his Uncle Richard's house and Richard lovingly welcomed him in, while one lil' head poked out from behind a curtain. Soon, nine lil' heads were peaking at him from behind the curtains. He grew close to two of them, Louis and Stuart, over the years.

Jay lived in a small cabin for many years in Tanana reconnecting with family. Jay valued the culture that he was surrounded by. Jay then moved to New Mexico where he attended college at the Indian Art Institute. He was near completion of his degree and took on the trait that he so loved, carpentry. Jay joined the carpenters union in Fairbanks and was often known by many as a master carpenter. Jay treasured family and often used his craftsmanship in helping family and loved ones in their time of need in preparing loved ones for their final journey.

His journeys brought him to other places, but his final community and healing space was in Beaver after he lost his brother. The community embraced him and he loved the community. The land helped him to heal with his love, Gloria. Jay was the fixer in the community, and was often referred to as "the jack of all trades." Jay worked maintenance at the school and much of his time on the land. This is where the children grew to love him, and when they found out of Jay's illness, they quickly raised money for him.

Jay was a soul that lived and gave only love, he never wanted anything in return. He battled cancer for over a year and gave a good fight, but in the end, cancer took over.

Prior to his passing, he would often join St. Matthew's Episcopal Church for the noon hour prayer. His faith was further strengthened by the many prayers shared with him by family.

Jay's happiest of places were spent in the woodshed working along side his brother, Jim. He is now in the eternal doing all that he loves.

Jay was preceded in death by his mother, Florence Grant; adoptive parents, Joe and Grace Schrock; brother, James L. Grant, Sr.; sister, Joan Luke Schrock; uncles, Richard Grant, Alfred Grant, Morris Thompson, Glen Butler, Larry Grant and Barney Grant; aunts, Harriot McCotter, Maudrey Sommer and Bertha Grant; wife, Freda Semaken Schrock; cousins, Christopher, Arlene, Cordell, Dee, Ernest, Farin Grant and Sheryl Thompson; stepchildren, Thomas Groh, Amber Reed and Zeph Reed; and other relatives.

Jay is survived by his love, Gloria Pitka; his daughters, Sharon Hildebrand (Vernon), Jewel James (Sean), Florence James (Chris), Megann James (Anthony), Jaylynn Charlie (Zechariah) and stepdaughter Shannon James, and Lilly Pitka; son, Isaac Reed; stepsons, Daniel Groh and Adam Pitka; grandchildren, Jay, Peter, Anthony, Shenae, Shenella, Viniek, Timothy, Kenneyon, Ladonna, Joyce, Jae, Maria, Sean, Jr., Kira, Macayla, Asa, Ian, Demi, Owen, Ty, Aaron, Leland, Zion, Linda, Myah; great-grandchildren Levi, Aubrey, John, Bryson, Camila and Christopher; nephews, James L. Grant, Jr., George Rojas; niece, Tsi-yaa Cuny; aunt, Anna Barker; and numerous nieces, nephews, other cousins and friends that were very near and dear to his heart.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no visitation will be held. Services for Jay will be held today, Thursday, Sept. 10, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church at 11 am with the Rev. Betty Glover and Rev. Scott Fisher officiating. The outside funeral service will require those that attend to wear a mask, bring your own lawn chair, dress warm and maintain social distancing. Jay will be laid to rest by his brother, Jim, at Birch Hill Cemetery immediately following the service. Finger foods will be shared at the cemetery after the services.

Arrangements were made by brother Doug Pitka, Stuart Grant, Doreen Deaton, loving daughters and friends, and Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home.

