Jean (Jeannette) Ruth Ernest, 82, of Chena Hot Springs Road in Fairbanks, died peacefully in the presence of loving family Feb. 14, 2019, in Anchorage, after a brief illness.

She is survived by adopted family at Whispering Meadows Ranch in Fairbanks: her daughter, Mary Bruso; her grandchildren, Kyle, Oscar, Elijah, Clarence and Alona; her niece, Josephine Marie Ernest; her nephew, Dwight Allen Ernest; her grandnieces and grandnephews, Jennifer, Dane, Bryan, David, Drew, Paige, Peyton and Elliott; her great-grandniece, Isabella; her horse, Adel; and her dog, Mercedes. She was preceded in death by her brother, David Andrew Ernest; nephew, Dale Andrew Ernest; and her parents, Ruth Jeannette Ernest (nee Watts) and Delmar Andrew Ernest.

Jean was born in 1936 in northern Ohio. From an early age, Jean was very enthusiastic about and fascinated by small animals, In her teens, she kept a thriving menagerie at home including raccoons, rabbits, cats, dogs and woodchucks.

She attended North Olmsted High School, then studied at Baldwin Wallace University, Ohio State University (spending most summers at its Stone Lab at Put-in-Bay, Ohio), and Colorado State University, where she received her master's and completed all but the thesis of her doctorate in biology. In 1967, she was recruited by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, where she served her entire career as a small animal endocrinologist, undertaking extensive field collection work. She was delighted to have had the chance to make her home in Alaska.

Always fascinated by horses, Jean became a devoted owner and friend of Norwegian Fjords (her license plate was FJORDZ). They will be well cared-for by the Whispering Meadows family. She also participated enthusiastically in mentoring others who wanted to learn about this wonderful, friendly breed, both online through Facebook, and in person. Jean enjoyed teaching and helping 4-H participants and trail riders.

Her vulnerability, loving kindness, sweet nature and generosity will be sorely missed by all who survive her. Published in Daily News-Miner on May 3, 2019