Jeanette M. Kuntz, 77, of Salcha, died June 10, 2020, at her residence of natural causes.
She was born June 12, 1942, in Wilbur, Washington, to the late Jerome F. and Nellie Meade. Jeanette married Joseph M. Kuntz on Feb. 23, 1963, in Ronan, Montana. They lived in Salcha for the past 47 years. Jeanette worked as director of arts and crafts on Eielson and Ft. Wainwright. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Jeanette is survived by her husband of 57 years Joseph M. Kuntz; daughter, Teresa Hamernik, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; grandson, Jeffrey M. Hamernik, of Valley, Nebraska; brother, Jerome F. Meade, of Cheyenne, Wyoming.
In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by her son Joseph M. Kuntz on Dec. 8, 2019; and sister, Juanita McBride.
A visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Fairbanks Funeral Home, 3704 Erickson Avenue, Fairbanks, Alaska. Burial will follow at Northern Lights Memorial Park, 2318 Yankovich Road, Fairbanks, Alaska.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010 in memory of Jeanette Kuntz. https://www.boystown.org
Arrangements are entrusted to Fairbanks Funeral Home.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jun. 17, 2020.