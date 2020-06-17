Jeanette M. Kuntz
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette M. Kuntz, 77, of Salcha, died June 10, 2020, at her residence of natural causes.
She was born June 12, 1942, in Wilbur, Washington, to the late Jerome F. and Nellie Meade. Jeanette married Joseph M. Kuntz on Feb. 23, 1963, in Ronan, Montana. They lived in Salcha for the past 47 years. Jeanette worked as director of arts and crafts on Eielson and Ft. Wainwright. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Jeanette is survived by her husband of 57 years Joseph M. Kuntz; daughter, Teresa Hamernik, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; grandson, Jeffrey M. Hamernik, of Valley, Nebraska; brother, Jerome F. Meade, of Cheyenne, Wyoming.
In addition to her parents, Jeanette was preceded in death by her son Joseph M. Kuntz on Dec. 8, 2019; and sister, Juanita McBride.
A visitation will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Fairbanks Funeral Home, 3704 Erickson Avenue, Fairbanks, Alaska. Burial will follow at Northern Lights Memorial Park, 2318 Yankovich Road, Fairbanks, Alaska.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010 in memory of Jeanette Kuntz. https://www.boystown.org
Arrangements are entrusted to Fairbanks Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Fairbanks Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fairbanks Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
3704 Erickson Avenue
Fairbanks, AK 99709
(907) 451-1110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Fairbanks Funeral Home & Crematory
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved