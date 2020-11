Jeanie Louise Mayo, of Fairbanks, passed away Nov. 10, 2020.

A funeral service will be held today, Nov. 16, 2020, at Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home, 415 Illinois St., in Fairbanks. Visitation will be at noon and the service will be at 1 p.m.

A full obituary will be published at a later date.

