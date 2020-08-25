1/1
Jeanne F. Carroll
1951 - 2020
Jeanne F. Carroll, 69, of Fairbanks, went to be with our lord and savior on Aug. 17, 2020.
She was born July 10, 1951, in Fort Yukon, and lived in Alaska for many years as well as Henderson, Nevada; San Diego, California; and many other states.
Jeanne was junior prom queen of Basic High School in Henderson, Nevada, as well as an admin for TCC, and head cook and volunteer at the tribal hall.
Our mother was a selfless person with a huge heart. She was a thoughtful and considerate person, always putting her family first and herself last. She was an awesome woman of God and was most proud her grandchildren, whom she adored. Jeanne was a free spirit who enjoyed a glass of wine, a house full of family, laughs and old memories.
She is survived by her daughters, Tamara L. Rodgers (Nick) of Encinitas, California, and Desiree D. Riley of Fairbanks; sons, Nathan E. Carroll of Fairbanks and Aaron D. Carroll (Kayla) of Anchorage; grandchildren, Felicia S. Jones (Tony) of Fairbanks, Ryan N. Rodgers and Noah J. Rodgers of Encinitas, California, Brandon D. Riley, Canaan C. Plummer and Josiah M. Plummer of Salcha, and Riley Q. Carroll of Anchorage; brothers, Marvin Carroll, Donald Carroll, and Gerald Carroll (Jackie); and sisters Patricia Carroll, Florence Carroll, Alice Burk, Dorothy Clark (Gary), and Donna Carroll.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifton and Alice Carroll; siblings, Clifton Carroll Jr., James E. Carroll, Michael Carroll, Annette McCarty, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home in Fairbanks with Pastor Marvin Carroll, Pastor Craig Nicholia and Pastor Andrew Kirya officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairbanks Rescue Mission or Fairbanks Community Food Bank.
Services arranged by Chapel of Chimes, 415 Illinois St., Fairbanks, Alaska, 99701.

Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel of Chimes Funeral Home
415 Illinois St.
Fairbanks, AK 99701
(907) 456-5566
