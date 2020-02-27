Home

Blanchard Family Funeral Home
611 Noble Street
Fairbanks, AK 99701
907-482-3232
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
5:00 PM
Dog Mushers Hall
Farmers Loop Road
Fairbanks, AK
View Map
Jeannette Lorraine Davis Obituary
Jeannette Lorraine Davis passed away on Feb. 21, 2020, at the age of 52 after a long battle with cancer. Jeannette was a 46 year resident of Fairbanks. She graduated from Lathrop High School in 1986. She touched many lives and helped may residents of the Fairbanks community during her 15 year employment with the American Red Cross. She was involved in many local organizations including Greyhound Rescue, Homeward Bound, and the lure coursing community. She was a talented and artistic business owner of Snowbound Hounds and enjoyed the local and statewide dog show community.

She is survived by her husband Mark Lomax, son Chad Lomax, grandsons Michael and Zacary Lomax of Fairbanks. Steve and Dana Davis of Anchorage. Bruce and Judy Davis, John and Debbie Hansen of Washington. Numerous nieces and nephews that all gave Jeannette great joy. She is preceded in death by her parents Asa and Alice Davis.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. on March 7 at Dog Mushers Hall, Farmers Loop Road, Fairbanks.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations or support to the Fairbanks chapter of the American Red Cross.

Online condolences may be made at blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Feb. 27, 2020
