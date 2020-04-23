|
|
Our beloved auntie, mother, sister, daughter, cousin, grandmother and friend Jennie Marie Pitka went to be with the Lord on April 7, 2020. She was born on Oct. 10,1963, in Tanana, Alaska.
She will be remembered for her beautiful beadwork, her smile, her big laugh, and her kind heart. She had a mischievous and fun way about her. Always ready to tease, have a good time and laugh.
Jennie lived a rich and full life. She touched the lives of many and had friends across Alaska. For years to come, we will gather around the campfire telling fond and funny stories and her many antics. She was loved by many.
Jennie is survived by her son, Shay Elman Pitka, and biological son, Charlie Yatlin; grandson, Desmond Yatlin; her mother, Elsie Pitka, boyfriend Michael Kinney; sisters, Arlene (Gary), Antone (Ron), Selina (Paul) Debbie (Mike) and Wilma; aunts, Annie and Martha; uncles, William, Roy, Jerry and Art Jr. Her extended family includes Maria Boop, Teresa Ann, Bobby, Chuckie, Alvin and all the kids; Paul and Julia's family, Allan, Bertha, Paul Jr., Ed, Darryl, Mary Lois, Louise and Eunice, and all of the kids; her god children, Barb, MJ, Ethan, Oreo (Areyah) and Jennie Minnie. She had many first cousins she loved as siblings, and many more friends and extended family that could be named here.
She was preceded in death by her father, Elman; sisters, Ada and Eliza; brothers, Frank, Henry, Kenneth, Alvin and Richie; baby sister, Vivian; her uncles, Francis, Esias, Bergman, Alvin Uncle Gallo; and Auntie Alice.
We held a small visitation limited to family members only on April 14, 2020, at the Fairbanks Funeral Home. She was brought to Beaver for her final burial. A potlatch and memorial service will be planned at a later date. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time. Thank you for your love and understanding.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Apr. 23, 2020