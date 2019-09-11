|
Jordan Peterson, professor of psychology at the University of Toronto, said the following about Borderline Personality Disorder: "BPD makes you terrified of being abandoned by others and at the same time it makes you act in such a manner that abandonment is certain."
Jennifer Erin DeMaar was born in Fairbanks on Feb. 9, 1991. She was 28 years old when her life was claimed by BPD. She is survived by many family members, including a daughter. Before BPD began to deteriorate her life, she worked passionately as a teacher at Bright Beginnings preschool. Her family loved her but feared her disease would destroy her. She was preceded in death by a brother whose life was also claimed by mental illness. Like any tragic and untimely death, the pain of her loss will be felt for years to come.
Her family hopes that mental illness becomes recognized as a medical condition and aid offered to those who suffer it. If we Americans continue to turn a blind eye to the afflicted then tragedies like this are likely to echo down through the generations.
Funeral services were held Monday, Sept. 9, at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Her remains are buried next to her brother and dad at the Birch Hill Cemetery.
Her family asks that memorial donations be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
On the web: www.nami.org/Get-Involved/Donate; by mail at NAMI, PO Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297; by phone: 1-888-999-NAMI (6264).
Published in Daily News-Miner on Sept. 11, 2019