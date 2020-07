Jennifer Ethel Ungarook, age 33, of Fairbanks, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, while traveling with her "Honey," Frank Ponziano Jr. in Wolf Pass, Colorado, on their monthlong road trip.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Blanchard Family Funeral Home, 611 Noble St., with a reception to follow at the funeral home.Online condolences may be made to the family at Blanchardfamilyfuneralhome.com.