Jennifer Joann (Johnston) Copeland, 38, passed away unexpectedly May 16. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, where she grew up, and graduated from Briggs High School in 1998. While in high school, Jennifer loved being in band and was a gifted musician. After high school, Jennifer attended the American Express Travel school and received her certification in travel. She did not use her degree at first and worked in the food industry for a few years.

During a visit to Alaska, she met the love of her life, Keith Copeland. They were married in North Pole in 2005, and in 2009 they brought home their precious daughter, Elizabeth Ann. For the next 10 years, Jennifer's focus was family, friends, work and gardening. She loved doing things with her daughter Elizabeth and one of their favorite times was when she led her daughter's Daisy and Brownie Girl Scout Troop.

Jennifer eventually used her travel certification when she was hired by CTM (formerly U.S. Travel), where she worked as a travel agent focusing on state and government travel. As Jennifer was one of the top producing agents in the company, her absence will be felt by not only her co-workers but also her customers, too.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her loving grandparents, Donald and Gladys Hilliard. She is survived by her husband, Keith D. Copeland and daughter, Elizabeth Ann Copeland (both from Fairbanks); mother, Donna Russell (from Ohio); mother-in-law, Joy Copeland (Fairbanks); and brothers, Jeremy Johnston and Robert Woodring II, sister-in-law, Jodie Woodring, and her nieces, Autumn and Jordan Johnston, all of whom reside in Ohio. She also is survived by Uncle and Aunt Gary and Linda Hilliard, of North Pole, and Uncle Daniel Hilliard, Uncle Donald Hilliard Jr. and her Aunt Cindy Hilliard, all from Ohio. She also leaves behind many cousins and friends who will miss her.

There will be a memorial service from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at 900 Turner Drive in North Pole. The family asks in lieu of flowers donations be made to Breast Cancer research. Published in Daily News-Miner on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary