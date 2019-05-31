Resources More Obituaries for Jennifer Bratten Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jennifer Lynn Bratten

Oct. 3, 1985 – May 21, 2019

Jennifer Lynn Bratten, 33, unexpectedly joined her grandfather Richard Geraghty and aunt Judy (Doodle) Geraghty in heaven May 21, 2019. Jennifer was born Oct. 3, 1985, in Fairbanks to longtime residents Jeannine Geraghty-Cantil and Michael Bratten. She attended Nordale Elementary, Ladd Elementary and Tanana Middle School, and graduated from Lathrop High School. Jennifer prided herself on being a model student, determined to remain on the honor roll. She grew up skating, swimming, and playing hockey and soccer. She enjoyed water sports like inner tubing and knee boarding, and loved spending time at Harding Lake, as well as attending hockey games. Thoughtful and spiritual, Jennifer could often be found reading or journaling, and she also had a deep appreciation for music. Jen loved teddy bears and the color purple

After graduation in May 2004, she enlisted in the Air Force to begin active duty Aug. 24, 2004. Jennifer's service started at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, for basic training, followed by technical school at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas. Her first duty location was Misawa Air Base, Japan, where she met and later married Adam Aikens. Jen and Adam were next stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, and had two beautiful children, Adam Jr. and Jaela. They were later stationed at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. In 2011, she was deployed to Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. Jennifer rose in rank to technical sergeant and was currently assigned to Fort George Meade, Maryland. Throughout her military service, Jennifer continued to touch many lives with her kindness and compassion, building more lasting friendships and proudly serving her country. She believed in the goodness of people, loved God and family and took pride in her Alaska roots (her great-great grandparents arrived via the Chilkoot Pass in the late 1800s). Jennifer was most proud to be a mother.

Jennifer is survived by her children, Adam Jr. and Jaela Aikens; mother and stepfather, Jeannine and Skip Cantil; father and stepmother, Mike and Sheila Bratten; siblings, Richard Bratten with Christel Emery, Jocelyn and George Garner, Jamie Bratten with Stewart Garth, Rena Cantil and Chris Davis; grandparents, Judy Geraghty and Duane and Inez Bratten; and a multitude of aunts, uncles and cousins.

The Air Force and her parents have arranged for Jennifer's memorial service to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at The Lighthouse at Door of Hope Church, 270 Fairhill Road. After the reception, a military honors burial will occur at 3 p.m. at Northern Lights Memorial Cemetery, 2318 Yankovich Road. The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Blanchard Family Funeral Home, 611 Noble St., Fairbanks.

In memory of Jennifer, may each of us pursue a motto she followed:

Be deliberate and manage expectations. Everything falls into place. Believe that people are good.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wells Fargo - memorial account for Jennifer Bratten on behalf of AJ and Jaela.