Jerald "Jerry" D. Cerra, 71, of Wilton, Maine, died unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 14, of natural causes.
He was born in Stockton, California, on Oct. 6, 1948, the only child of Donald and Jacqueline Cerra. At the age of 6 he and his parents moved to Anchorage before Alaska had even become a state. Jerry and his parents were living in a cabin in Anchorage during the 1964 Good Friday earthquake. He graduated from West Anchorage High School in 1966. In October 1966 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he proudly served for seven years. He was happiest during the years he spent at sea.
After his honorable discharge from the Navy he returned to Alaska where he worked for the National Weather Service, residing in Bethel, Nome, and then Fairbanks as an electronic technician. Next, he worked as an airway transportation system specialist for the Federal Aviation Administration in Fairbanks, retiring in 2004.
On Dec. 6, 1993, he married his wife, Irene Howe. He thoroughly enjoyed their time spent fishing and boating on the beautiful waters of Prince William Sound. In 2004 he purchased his retirement boat in Bellingham, Washington, and he and his wife took an adventure of a lifetime and motored it up the inside passage from Bellingham to Valdez. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles and Trike.
In October 2012 he moved from his beloved Alaska to their retirement home in Sequim, Washington, with the family cat, Needles. His wife joined him after retiring a few months later. In March 2018, the family moved to Wilton, Maine, to be closer to Irene's family.
Jerry enjoyed traveling; trips included Hawaii, Las Vegas, Reno, Mexico, Aruba and Puerto Rico. He also liked playing slots, darts, camping and snowmobiling.
He was a former member of the American Legion and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. He was known for his dry wit and for being very meticulous.
He is survived and missed by his wife, Irene, of Wilton; his father in-law, Edwin Howe, of Bryant Pond; brother and sister-in-law Wayne and Marilyn Howe, of Bryant Pond; nephew Christopher Howe, and his fiance, Tonia, of Auburn; niece Bethany Emerson, her husband, Fred, and children Laurel and Grant, of Gorham; and nephew Jared Howe of Bethel; and their two special kitties Shadow and Mittens.
He was predeceased by his parents and his mother in-law, Elouise Howe.
Jerry requested no services, but please enjoy a favorite beverage in his memory. If desired, donations can be made to your favorite animal rescue group. Memories and photos may be shared in his Book of Memories at www.wilesrc.com.
