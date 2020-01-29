|
|
Jerri Sue Lynne Snyder was born in 1969, in Anchorage.
She grew up in Fairbanks with many extended family members and friends.
Nineteen years ago, she met her significant other, David Stephens. They settled into their lives and shared many meaningful moments.
On Jan. 1, 2020, Jerri died after a lengthy battle with organ complications.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Swarthout Snyder and her sister, Bobbi Snyder.
She is survived by her husband, David Stephens; children, Jerrica Brown, Darius Snyder and grandchildren.
In addition her father, Marty Snyder, his wife Lu Johnson-Snyder, and siblings, Billy Joe Snyder, Bert Snyder and Pammi Hays.
Jerri loved her family and there are many memories shared between her children, spouse, father, siblings, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, other extended family members and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at Chapel of Chimes, 415 Illinois Ave., at 1 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2020.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Jan. 29, 2020