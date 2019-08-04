|
On July 27, heaven gained a new angel. Jerry Joe Fica passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long fight with Alzheimers. He was born in Ketchum, Idaho, on Sept. 25, 1942. He grew up in the Haily-Shoshone area.
Jerry worked for the state of Idaho until 1979, when he decided to move his family to Alaska. He worked for the state of Alaska in Juneau. In 1984, he moved his family north, and Fairbanks soon became his home. He retired from the University of Alaska Fairbanks and then moved to Seattle to work for Holland America. While in Seattle, he married his longtime girlfriend Cheri Moore. After a few years in Seattle, he came back to Fairbanks to be with his grandchildren. In 2008, he moved to Kerrville, Texas, and made that his home and final resting place.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Thomas and Olive Fica, and siblings, Fritz, Mitch, Tom, Betty and James.
He leaves behind his wife Cheri Fica; his children, Heidi Fulton, Gretchen Fica, Karen Espinosa and Kathryn Moore; grandchildren, Trista Hawks, Meagan Fulton, Sean Olmstead, Cody Moore and Kelsie Espinosa; and great-grandchildren, Calona Hawks, Asher Moore, Eli Moore and Seth Busb.y
A memorial will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Gallo's.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimers Resource of Alaska.
Published in Daily News-Miner on Aug. 4, 2019