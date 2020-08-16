Jerry M. LaJiness, 77, was called home by his loving Father on Aug. 9, 2020, at his winter home in Parker, Arizona, with his loving wife, Kathryn ("Kath"), and family by his side. Jerry passed peacefully after a long and courageous fight with heart issues.

Born Jan. 4, 1943, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to the parents of Victor E. LaJiness and Irene A. DeSimpelaere LaJiness, Sylvania, Ohio. Both parents are deceased. Jerry was raised in Sylvania with brothers Victor, James, Michael and sister Susan. He never lost touch with his Sylvania roots and visited often his family and high school friends, Dan Hughes, Bill Ehrsam, Dick Edinger and others.

Jerry attended Guardian Angel Day School and graduated Sylvania High School (Burnham) in 1961 where he played Varsity Football, Basketball and Track. Jerry was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sylvania, Ohio, where he was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus with his father and brothers, Victor and James. Jerry graduated from Local 50 Plumbers and Pipefitters, Toledo, Ohio, in 1965 and then served in the United States Army where he was stationed at Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska. There he met his beautiful wife, Kathryn "Kathy" Luttrell and they were married in 1970, and raised their loving family, one daughter and two sons, Teresa, Lance and Daniel.

Jerry settled in Fairbanks where he started his own business, Perfection Mechanical, Inc. (Plumbing and Heating), and became a very successful contractor with business partner, Tony Haas, of Toledo, Ohio, now deceased. Jerry retired and sold his business after years of hard work but always continued to help others in need. Jerry was dedicated to sports, hockey and traveled with his boys.

His greatest joys were his family and times spent at his favorite place on the Richardson Clearwater River in Alaska where he had a cabin, built a guest house, with a golf course and enjoyed the daily view of a beaver dam where Jerry loved to fly fish. He treasured the wildlife of Alaska which included viewing the bears, moose, salmon, halibut fishing and eagles that soared the skies. He loved golf, nature, being outdoors and was always filled with the spirit of giving. Many family and social gatherings were entertained at "The Cabin," his favorite spot. It was his love of Alaska which drew his brothers to visit and relocate their families from Sylvania to Alaska prior to the Alaska pipeline. All were affiliated in the trades.

Surviving are his wife, Kathryn ("Kath"); daughter, Teresa LaJiness, of Fairbanks; sons, Lance (Natasha), of Hawaii; Daniel, of Fairbanks; brothers, Victor (Donna), of North Pole, Alaska; Michael (Kathy) of Adrian, Michigan; and sister, Susan Cutshall (William) of Toledo, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his brother, James E. LaJiness, of Fairbanks, and sister-in-law Marilyn Yenzer LaJiness. He was also preceded in death by his great-niece, Megan Donahue.

Jerry, "Papa," loved and adored his seven grandchildren from Hawaii: Seth, Zeriah, Zaxon, Laneka, Shae, Corey and Kewena. Jerry leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Jerry will be deeply missed as Jerry, Dad, Jer Bear, Papa, Uncle Jerry and Barff. And we will all remember his words: "It is what it is!"

Funeral arrangements will be held at a later date in Fairbanks, Alaska, where he was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church.

A special message of thanks for his medical team, especially his doctor, Linda Staley, of St. Joseph Hospital, in Phoenix, Arizona, and those of River Valley Home Health and Hospice, of Parker, Arizona, who always loved, cared for and supported Jerry, Kathy and family.

