Jesse B. Weaver Jr., born June 4, 1946, in Akron, Ohio, decided to stop being ornery, leaving us to go to his "ultimate cabin" in heaven on July 10, 2020.

Jesse was in the Air Force from 1967 to 1973, serving in Vietnam. Jesse moved to Alaska after his service in the Air Force.

Jesse and his wife, Rose, of 20 years lived a subsistence lifestyle on the Yukon River raising their children. The family later relocated to Eureka, Alaska where Jesse would then become the "Last Outlaw of Eureka." He was rough around the edges and one of a kind; he would always say they broke the mold when he was born. He had a tremendous heart. He had love for the outdoors and took great pride in his beloved cabin. It will be hard to forget someone who gave those who knew him so much to remember.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse B. Weaver Sr. and Josephine Hemrick; and his cherished Jack Russell terrier, Minnie.

He is survived by his daughter, Holly Weaver-Hall of North Pole, and son-in-law Thomas Hall; grandchildren, Elizabeth Brittain of Anacortes, Washington, and Aydan Berger of North Pole, Alaska; great-grandchildren, Kai and Kaylee Brittain; and special friends the Wolfe family of Eureka, Alaska - Greg, Rose, Parker, Jackson, Easton, Seeley, and Lilo; and brothers, Lewis Weaver of Olcott, New York and Joel Weaver of Jefferson, Ohio.

